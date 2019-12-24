Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.25, approximately 13,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 622,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

