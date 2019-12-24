GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) were up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.30 and last traded at $140.30, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38,362% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.31 million for the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.