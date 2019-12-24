GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading Up 12.5%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, 8,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

