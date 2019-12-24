Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6704 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSJY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

