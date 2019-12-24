Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBUY remained flat at $$58.24 during trading on Tuesday. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

