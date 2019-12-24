Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 1.4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.00 ($37.21) and last traded at €32.05 ($37.27), 2,304 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($37.79).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

