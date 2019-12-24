Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.00, 3,647,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,711,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Bitcoin Investment Trust is an open-ended investment fund.

