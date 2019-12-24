GreenMed Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

