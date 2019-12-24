GridCoin (GRC) Price Up 11.9% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $463.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

