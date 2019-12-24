Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 8.9%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.34, 2,435,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,587,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $6,525,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $500,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

