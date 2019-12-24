Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

