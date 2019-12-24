HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Shares Down 34.3%

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA)’s share price was down 34.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.55 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.47), approximately 68,460 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 972% from the average daily volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.39 ($3.75).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.42.

In other news, insider William Salomon purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £78,120 ($102,762.43).

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

