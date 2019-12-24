Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 30.3% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.20 million and $41,387.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,301.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01767891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.02610442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00561493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00635359 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013810 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,209,763 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.