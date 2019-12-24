Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8014 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,012. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $103.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

