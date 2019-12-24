Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,632,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.