Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.38, approximately 6,915,391 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,875,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

