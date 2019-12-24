Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.07

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $18.07. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 24,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $662.52 million and a PE ratio of 20.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.07.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$145.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

