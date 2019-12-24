HOQU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,691.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $228,085.00 and $58,691.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.01199687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

