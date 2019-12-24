Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.38. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.