Hostess Brands (TWNK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/18/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Hostess Brands is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Hostess Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/3/2019 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,769. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hostess Brands by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 240.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 239,194 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

