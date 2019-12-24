Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.49. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 803,725 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.0300566 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

