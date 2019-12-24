Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.16 ($64.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

BOSS traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €43.24 ($50.28). The company had a trading volume of 384,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

