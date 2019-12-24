Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2472 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Hull Tactical US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA:HTUS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

