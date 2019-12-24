HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $1.12

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00015338 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z and Gate.io. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $10.65 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,462,824 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bit-Z, OKEx, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

