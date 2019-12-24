HyperQuant (HQT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,495.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $43,015.00 and approximately $247,495.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01196873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

