IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,964. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

