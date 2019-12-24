Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 1,325,290 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 448,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

