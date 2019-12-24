Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 1,325,290 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 448,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.48.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.