Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $6.13. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

