Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91, 1,370 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter.

