Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.75. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

