Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells 1,615 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,073.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Comma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

