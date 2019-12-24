Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. 3,971,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

