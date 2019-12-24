Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$72,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,304.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.57. 653,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,436. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.61 and a one year high of C$7.69.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.2303378 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.