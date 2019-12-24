Insureum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $433,927.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insureum was first traded on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

