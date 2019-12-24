Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$16.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE:IIP.UN remained flat at $C$15.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.06 and a twelve month high of C$16.61.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

