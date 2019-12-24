InterXion (NYSE:INXN) versus Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO) Head-To-Head Review

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82% InterXion 7.51% 5.82% 1.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and InterXion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 InterXion 0 3 6 0 2.67

Livongo Health currently has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 69.15%. InterXion has a consensus price target of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than InterXion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of InterXion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and InterXion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 36.16 -$33.38 million N/A N/A InterXion $663.43 million 9.47 $36.75 million $0.66 124.26

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

InterXion beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

