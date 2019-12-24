Interzone (ITZ) Achieves Market Cap of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01751470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.02597602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00555120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00652341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011174 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.