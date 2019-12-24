Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

