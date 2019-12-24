Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Shares of ADRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.66. 65,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.