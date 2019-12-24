Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BSCL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,108. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

