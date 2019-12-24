Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:BSJR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

