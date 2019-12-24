Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

