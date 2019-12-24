Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 186,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.