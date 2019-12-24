Invesco China Real Estate ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.96 (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9567 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Invesco China Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get Invesco China Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.