Invesco China Real Estate ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.96 (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9567 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA:TAO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Invesco China Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.00.
Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile
