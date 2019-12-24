Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.92.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

