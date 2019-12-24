Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DBV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.92.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
