Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3336 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Silver Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.01. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Invesco DB Silver Fund has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Get Invesco DB Silver Fund alerts:

Invesco DB Silver Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Silver Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Silver Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.