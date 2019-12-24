Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3336 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Silver Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.
Shares of NYSEARCA DBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.01. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Invesco DB Silver Fund has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58.
Invesco DB Silver Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Silver Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Silver Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.