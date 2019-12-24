Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

