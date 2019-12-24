Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:PXE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

