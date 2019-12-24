Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PWV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,278. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

