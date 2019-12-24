Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of PWV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,278. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.
About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF
