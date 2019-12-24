Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 227,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

